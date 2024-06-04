Villa Park man fled crash after he hit and dragged boy on bike: prosecutors

article

A suburban man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured Monday night.

Joel Lazaro, 50, of Villa Park, was charged after he fled the scene of a crash that happened near Elm Street and Princeton Avenue.

Villa Park police said a 13-year-old boy was on his bike crossing the intersection at Elm Street and Princeton Avenue at 7 p.m., when a black 2013 Toyota Venza, allegedly driven by Lazaro, went through the intersection and struck him.

Prosecutors said the boy was dragged for about 25 feet before he was dislodged from the vehicle. Lazaro allegedly drove away without checking on the boy.

Vill Park police identified Lazaro as the driver and went to his home in the first block of N. Westmore Avenue where they saw a Toyota Venza in the driveway with apparent damage.

Lazaro was arrested around 9:26 p.m. and was charged with Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Personal Injury or Death.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"What I find particularly disturbing about this case is the allegation that hours later, after Mr. Lazaro had time to consider the situation, he still never called police or attempted to alert anyone to the crash," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Lazaro’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 1 for arraignment.