Villa Park man charged with possessing child porn is free on bond

A Villa Park man is free on bond after being charged with a series of child pornography offenses.

Faizan Siddiqui, 21, of the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue, is facing five felony charges of possessing child pornography files, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 22, officials executed a search warrant at Siddiqui’s home following an undercover Internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files through social media. A computer forensic examination of Siddiqui’s digital electronics allegedly found child pornography files, police said.

Siddiqui posted 10 percent of his $25,000 bond. He is due in court on Aug. 18.