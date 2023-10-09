Villa Park man vandalized, left letters at Pritzker's Chicago home: police

A suburban man has been charged after the Chicago home of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was vandalized on Monday.

Around 9:41 a.m., police say they responded to a disturbance at Pritzker's Chicago residence. The male suspect allegedly threw rocks at the home, breaking three windows.

Working together, Illinois State Police and the Chicago Police Department located the suspect and took him into custody. He was identified as 38-year-old Adam A. Dabash of Villa Park.

He's been charged with stalking and criminal damage to property.

According to police, Dabash is the same suspect who left letters at Pritzker's home on two occasions in August.

Adam Dabash and Gov. Pritzker

At the time of the rocking throwing incident, both Gov. Pritzker and the first lady were home. Nobody was injured.

Dabash is being held at the Chicago Police Department's 18th Districkt lockup until his pretrial conditions are set by a judge, police said.

No further information was released. The investigation is ongoing.