Violating Indiana's no-bystander law could land you up to 60 days in jail

A new Indiana law now allows police and firefighters to set no-bystander zones.

Indiana is among one of the first states to pass such a law that requires bystanders to stay 25 feet away in certain situations.

If you are asked to stay back and refuse, you can be charged with a Class C Misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Law enforcement officials say the law won't apply to all situations. Officers will use discretion.

The law takes effect on July 1.