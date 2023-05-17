Violating Indiana's no-bystander law could land you up to 60 days in jail
INDIANAPOLIS - A new Indiana law now allows police and firefighters to set no-bystander zones.
Indiana is among one of the first states to pass such a law that requires bystanders to stay 25 feet away in certain situations.
If you are asked to stay back and refuse, you can be charged with a Class C Misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.
Law enforcement officials say the law won't apply to all situations. Officers will use discretion.
The law takes effect on July 1.