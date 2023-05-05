Violent Chicago street gang member and 'shooter' convicted of murder and attempted murder

A member of a violent Chicago street gang has been convicted of participating in a racketeering conspiracy that included murder and attempted murder.

Mardi Lane, 34, was a member and known "shooter" of the LAFA street gang, which violently controlled territory in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

The jury found that Lane personally participated in a murder and multiple attempted murders in 2015.

Twenty other defendants have been previously convicted as part of a multidistrict investigation.

According to the investigation, from 2008 to 2018, LAFA members committed multiple murders, attempted murders, robberies and witness tampering while trafficking cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and MDMA in Chicago and Duluth, Minnesota.

LAFA members also used violence and intimidation to protect the gang's enterprise and keep rivals and witnesses in fear of retaliation.

During their investigation, law enforcement officials seized 34 firearms, a machete and sheath, about a kilogram of cocaine, 78 pounds of marijuana, over $190,000 in suspected illicit cash proceeds, designer clothing appraised at more than $300,000, Rolex watches and numerous pieces of jewelry, including two necklaces containing 14-carat gold pendants with initials "LAFA" written in diamonds.

