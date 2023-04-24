Violent home invasion suspect arrested after K9 tracks him down over a mile away in Gurnee

article

A Georgia man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and beating her Sunday night in north suburban Gurnee.

A 36-year-old woman was on FaceTime with her friend around 8:30 p.m. in her home in the 36200 block of North Old Creek Court when Joshua Simmons, 34, appeared behind her in the video, officials said.

The woman then screamed and the call disconnected.

The friend called 911 and when Lake County Sheriff's deputies arrived, Simmons fled the scene. The woman had been struck in the face and neck and her cellphone was stolen, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim, who knew Simmons previously, refused medical treatment at the scene.

A sheriff's sergeant found Simmons' vehicle parked a block away from the scene. Lake County Sheriff's K9 Dax tracked Simmons for one mile before locating him in a three seasons room attached to a residence.

Simmons refused to surrender and K9 Dax was deployed, biting him on the arm.

Simmons punched Dax but the K9 was "unfazed," according to the sheriff's office.

Lake County Sheriff's K9 Dax and Deputy Forlenza

Simmons, of Dublin, Georgia, was transported to a local hospital for treatment for the dog bite. He was released back into the custody of sheriff's deputies once he was treated.

He was charged with home invasion, two counts of domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence, striking a police K9 and resisting arrest.