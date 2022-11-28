Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side

Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said.

Three suspects got out of a red sedan and took the victim's iPhone and wallet at gunpoint before striking him in the face with a gun, police said.

Around 4 a.m., a 38-year-old man was walking out of a gas station in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue when three suspects exited a gray sedan and began hitting him in the head with a gun before taking his wallet, police said.

Both victims refused treatment at the scene and no one was taken into custody in either attack.

Area Five detectives are investigating both incidents.

Police have not said if they believe the robberies are related.