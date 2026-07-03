Viral Chicago rat attack story leads to eye-saving diagnosis

The Brief A Rogers Park man who said a rat chewed on his face while he slept has been diagnosed with shingles affecting his eye after doctors saw Fox Chicago’s report. An ophthalmologist who recognized warning signs contacted Fox Chicago, examined him for free and said early treatment may have saved his eyesight. Doctors say it’s unclear whether the rat attack, shingles or both happened at the same time, but Hernandez now faces ongoing treatment while seeking help with medical and housing costs.



A Rogers Park man whose story of waking up to what he believed was a rat chewing on his face captured the attention of millions is now receiving treatment for a serious eye condition after doctors watching FOX Chicago’s report stepped in to help.

The backstory:

Last week, FOX Chicago introduced viewers to Heriverto Hernandez, who said he woke up around 3 a.m. inside his Rogers Park apartment to what he believed was a rat attacking his face while he slept.

After the story aired, FOX Chicago received emails and messages from viewers across Illinois, including several physicians concerned Hernandez’s injuries could be something more than a rodent attack.

One of those viewers was Dr. Holly Weis of Chicago Glaucoma Consultants.

Weis said she paused the report after noticing redness around Hernandez’s eye that raised concern for Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus, (HZO) or shingles affecting the eye. She contacted FOX Chicago and offered to examine Hernandez at no cost.

During the appointment, Weis diagnosed Hernandez with HZO, a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox.

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According to Weis, the condition can inflame the cornea and, if left untreated, may lead to permanent scarring, glaucoma, chronic inflammation and even vision loss.

Doctors say about one in three people will develop shingles during their lifetime.

It remains unclear whether Hernandez experienced a rat attack, shingles or both at the same time.

Dig deeper:

Weis said there is no way to determine which came first, noting that shingles can cause severe nerve pain that may feel like something is chewing on the face. She also said the stress associated with Hernandez’s living conditions could potentially contribute to a shingles flare-up.

Despite the uncertainty, Weis believes the examination likely prevented more serious complications.

Hernandez was prescribed medication and a follow-up treatment plan. Doctors expect him to recover with close monitoring, though they say the condition can change over weeks, months or even years.

Hernandez, who does not have health insurance or reliable transportation, said he is grateful for the outpouring of support.

What's next:

What began as a story viewed by millions on TikTok generated thousands of comments from viewers hoping to help, ultimately connecting Hernandez with the doctor who may have saved his eyesight.

Hernandez has since started a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses and relocate from his apartment building, where he says rodent problems continue.