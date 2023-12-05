Virginia man hit, killed by vehicle in Fox Lake

A Virginia man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Fox Lake last weekend, according to police.

EMS officials were called at 1:53 a.m., Sunday, to the area of Route 59 and Grand Avenue, where they found the man in the road with critical injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Police said he later died in the emergency room.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified the man as 28-year-old Troy Dowsett, of Portsmouth, Va.

An autopsy was conducted Monday on Dowsett, which revealed he died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner.

Fox Lake Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) of Lake County are investigating.