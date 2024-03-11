Vista Medical Center East reinstated as trauma center after revocation

Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan has been reinstated as a trauma center, more than a month after it was stripped of the title.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the reinstatement on Monday.

Mike Claffey of IDPH stated in an email to FOX 32, "IDPH’s goal throughout the period since February 2 has been to work with the hospital management to ensure they can provide the essential, life-saving trauma care for the people of Lake County and the surrounding area that are required to hold a trauma center designation."

The trauma center designation was revoked on Feb. 4 following an investigation, citing the hospital's lack of essential services including a blood bank, anesthesia, neurology, urology, or a full-time trauma coordinator, according to an IDPH spokesperson.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek expressed concern over a mass exodus of clinicians, inadequate provider staffing, and staff not receiving payment.

"There was a situation at the end of December where a woman having a baby waited twice the time she should have waited for an emergency procedure because providers were occupied in other rooms," Banek said.

The temporary revocation meant patients with severe illnesses or specific emergency needs had to be transported to other hospitals outside the immediate area, raising concerns about potential delays in reaching distant hospitals.

State Senator Adriane Johnson of Buffalo Grove highlighted the impact on the community, stating, "The Waukegan community is facing a detrimental downturn in trauma-focused care with the revocation of Vista Medical Center’s trauma center designation. A lack of accessible, reliable, high-quality health care is already the reality for many, and the recent announcement will create even more damage for local residents. Simply put: Without proper intervention, lives will be lost."

On Feb. 5, Waukegan residents attended a City Council meeting to voice their concerns about the hospital losing its trauma center designation.