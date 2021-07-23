VNA, Aurora partner to bring mobile vaccine clinic to neighborhoods

The city of Aurora is going the extra mile to bring COVID-19 vaccines to their community.

VNA Health Care and the City of Aurora recently announced a new collaboration to help bring COVID-19 vaccinations directly to those in need via mobile clinics.

The effort is part of VNA's broader vaccination initiatives, including providing vaccines in homes and at workplaces, schools, churches, and homes by request.

The hope is that meeting people in their neighborhoods might help put them at ease.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Four first-dose mobile clinics will be available for walk-ins, with no appointments required:

Friday, July 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Fox Valley Flea Market, 1500 East New York Street.

Monday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at McCleary School, 1002 West Illinois Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the United Neighbors National Night Out, 551 Fourth Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Family Focus, 2550 Second Ave.

"While we have made significant progress in our local vaccination efforts, the pandemic is still a serious reality," Mayor Richard C. Irvin said. "As the virus and its variants are causing an increase in positivity rates, we must recommit to increasing our vaccination efforts in Aurora with a hyper-local approach. Once again, VNA Health Care has answered the call by launching mobile vaccination efforts in neighborhoods throughout the city. We all must step up before we have to step back into restrictions and mitigations that none of us want to revisit."

VNA Health Care Mobile Vaccine Clinic

VNA will schedule second doses at a VNA clinic most convenient for participants.

Dates and locations for additional first-dose mobile clinics will be announced later.

Advertisement

With a focus on vaccine equity and increasing vaccination rates among underserved communities, VNA has administered more than 50,000 COVID vaccinations to date.