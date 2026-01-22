Volunteers hit the streets overnight to ensure Chicago’s unhoused are counted

The Brief Hundreds of volunteers are participating in Chicago’s annual Point-In-Time Count despite freezing temperatures. The federally required, one-night count estimates the number of people experiencing homelessness across the city. City leaders say the data helps determine how federal funding and resources are distributed.



Hundreds of volunteers are spreading out across Chicago tonight in freezing temperatures for a federally required effort to better understand homelessness in the city.

What we know:

The Point-In-Time Count is a one-night snapshot conducted each January to estimate how many people are experiencing homelessness, including those staying in shelters, parks, or encampments.

The count begins at 9 p.m. and runs through 3 a.m.

On the North Side, The Night Ministry is one of dozens of organizations taking part. Volunteers gathered earlier this evening at the organization’s headquarters before heading out to assigned areas.

In addition to collecting data, volunteers are distributing snacks, hygiene kits, essential supplies, and resource cards to people they encounter.

The Night Ministry says its participation reflects an ongoing commitment to ensuring people experiencing homelessness are counted and represented.

"It’s just compassion for another human being that might be struggling. People who we see wind up homeless for a whole variety of reasons, and we don’t get judgmental. We just want to help them get to a better place." said David Wywialowski, Director of Outreach & Health Ministry at The Night Ministry.

The data collected during the count will be analyzed in the months ahead. City leaders say the information helps determine how funding and services are allocated.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is also expected to join volunteers during the count.

What's next:

City officials say results from the Point-In-Time Count will be released later this year and used to guide future homelessness services and funding decisions. Mayor Brandon Johnson’s comments are expected to air on Good Day Chicago starting at 4 a.m.