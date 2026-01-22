Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
5
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Northern Will County, McHenry County, Eastern Will County, DuPage County, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Southern Will County, Kane County, Lake County, La Salle County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Salle County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Kankakee County, McHenry County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County

Volunteers hit the streets overnight to ensure Chicago’s unhoused are counted

By
Published  January 22, 2026 9:18pm CST
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago's 2026 point in time homeless count

Chicago's 2026 point in time homeless count

Tonight, hundreds of volunteers are fanning out across Chicago in freezing temperatures for a federally required effort to better understand homelessness in our city. It’s called the Point-in-Time Count, a one-night snapshot used to help guide funding and services. Fox Chicago's Leslie Moreno is there with a look at the city's efforts.

The Brief

    • Hundreds of volunteers are participating in Chicago’s annual Point-In-Time Count despite freezing temperatures.
    • The federally required, one-night count estimates the number of people experiencing homelessness across the city.
    • City leaders say the data helps determine how federal funding and resources are distributed.

CHICAGO - Hundreds of volunteers are spreading out across Chicago tonight in freezing temperatures for a federally required effort to better understand homelessness in the city.

What we know:

The Point-In-Time Count is a one-night snapshot conducted each January to estimate how many people are experiencing homelessness, including those staying in shelters, parks, or encampments.

The count begins at 9 p.m. and runs through 3 a.m.

On the North Side, The Night Ministry is one of dozens of organizations taking part. Volunteers gathered earlier this evening at the organization’s headquarters before heading out to assigned areas.

In addition to collecting data, volunteers are distributing snacks, hygiene kits, essential supplies, and resource cards to people they encounter.

The Night Ministry says its participation reflects an ongoing commitment to ensuring people experiencing homelessness are counted and represented.

"It’s just compassion for another human being that might be struggling. People who we see wind up homeless for a whole variety of reasons, and we don’t get judgmental. We just want to help them get to a better place." said David Wywialowski, Director of Outreach & Health Ministry at The Night Ministry. 

The data collected during the count will be analyzed in the months ahead. City leaders say the information helps determine how funding and services are allocated.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is also expected to join volunteers during the count.

What's next:

City officials say results from the Point-In-Time Count will be released later this year and used to guide future homelessness services and funding decisions. Mayor Brandon Johnson’s comments are expected to air on Good Day Chicago starting at 4 a.m.

The Source: This story contains reporting from Fox Chicago's Leslie Moreno.

Chicago