Voting is open for Peoples Gas' Safe Digging 'Ambassadog'

Chicagoans have until July 30 to vote for the next "Ambassadog" — a furry face promoting safe digging on behalf of Peoples Gas.

What we know:

Every summer Peoples Gas holds a contest for customers to submit their digging dogs. Five finalists are chosen and then the public votes on the top dog spot to help promote safe digging.

The dog will be featured in Peoples Gas public promotions, reminding Chicagoans to call 811 at least two days before starting any outdoor digging project. Expert technicians will come out free of charge to mark where underground utility lines are so everyone stays safe.

Voting runs through July 30, and the winning doggy will be announced at an event on Aug. 11.

Here are the finalists:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lovebug (Peoples Gas)

Lovebug - Her favorite things are digging, zoomies, and soccer. She is so friendly that when she meets a new best friend, she stands up on her hind legs to give them a great big hug.

Maddie - She prefers spending her days digging, playing with kids, and giving the world a front seat to the show of her life as a true drama queen.

Patrick - His favorite things are digging, swimming, and camping. He is so well-traveled that he has done nearly all of the Appalachain Trail.

Pixie - Her favorite things are digging and sowing seeds of chaos with her bursts of energy. She spends her days swiping socks and mozzarella sticks.

Poochi - Don't let her stumpy legs fool you. He can dig at the speed of light, of course, while remaining safe. When he isn't digging his heart out, he does like to get into some mischief.

Head to peoplesgasdelivery.com to vote for your pick for the Safe Digging "Ambassadog."