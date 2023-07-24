VP Harris visits Chicago to highlight Biden administration's progress, ongoing efforts

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago to shed light on the Biden administration's achievements in improving the economy and their continuous work on various issues.

Delivering the keynote speech at the Unidos U.S. Convention held at McCormick Place, Harris emphasized the significance of unity and diversity, stating that it is our greatest strength, and striving for equal rights for all is an act of patriotism.

"Let us stand together in the fight to institute national paid family and medical leave, to pass pay equity, affordable childcare, stand in the fight to renew the assault weapons ban, to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade, to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the Freedom to Vote Act, and to finally pass immigration reform," said Harris.

The event also saw the presence of Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.