VP Kamala Harris to speak in Chicago Friday

After a two-year pandemic break, a major conference focusing on Latino leadership has returned along Chicago’s riverfront.

This is the 39th annual National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Conference.

The event opened Thursday with an address from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. She highlighted what the city is doing to improve the quality of life for its Latino community.

On Friday, the event will welcome Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be making a stop in Plainfield before she comes to Chicago.

Attendees can attend seminars on leadership, combatting community substance abuse, infrastructure investment, ethics and government.

Local elected officials are excited the conference is back.

"I'm even more proud that NALEO is back in my hometown --- a resilient town comprised of hardworking immigrant, Latino, Black, Brown, Polish, Italian, Ukrainian, Muslim and many other communities," said Congressman Chuy Garcia.

"From citizenship to issue advocacy, from the judicial system to elected office, you've been making us a more inclusive country, a stronger country," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

The nonpartisan group represents more than 6,800 Hispanic elected officials.

The conference wraps up Saturday at the Swissotel Chicago.