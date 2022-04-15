Wadsworth man facing child porn charges sought by police

article

Law enforcement in Lake County are searching for an 18-year-old man who is accused of possessing child pornography.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant Tuesday at the Wadsworth home of Giovany S. Arias in the 38000 block of North Bayonne Avenue and found he possessed numerous videos of girls under the age of 13 engaged in sexual acts with men, officials said.

Cybercrime detectives obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday for Arias who is facing three counts of child porn possession. Arias and his family know he is wanted by police but have not turned him in, Lake County officials said

A Lake County judge set bond on the warrant for Arias at $350,000.

Anyone with information on Arias' whereabouts is asked to contact Lake County Sheriff's Detectives at (847) 377-4413 or submit a tip through their app.