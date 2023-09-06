Chicago pitmaster Chef Dominique wins Food Networks 'BBQ Brawl,' shares Wagyu hot dog recipe

Chef Dominique has put Chicago barbecue on the national stage, winning Season 4 of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl."

Chef Dominque Leach is the founder and pitmaster of nationally recognized Pullman barbeque restaurant Lexington Betty Smokehouse, 756 E. 111th St.

She joined Good Day Chicago on Wednesday to talk about her experience on the show and flex her culinary chops and products.

Here's her recipe for a decadent Wagyu Dog Surf & Turf:

Wagyu Dog Surf & Turf recipe

Ingredients

Lobster tail

2 Wagyu franks

1 ear fresh corn

frisee

2 Green onions

Rock salt

2 tsp Truffle oil

Aioli

1 egg yolk

1 egg

1 cup salad oil

Lemon juice

Lemon zest

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp Truffle gatherers sauce

Grilled lobster

Remove lobster meat from tail. Enter a skewer right through the middle of the tail going completely through. Season the lobster with olive oil, salt and pepper and cook until it’s done. Chop lobster medium dice.

Lobster corn salad

Roast the corn in a hot oven about 375 degrees. Put the corn on a half sheet pan. Pour one cup of water in the sheet tray. Cook corn for 15 minutes. Cool the corn down. When corn is comfortable to work with cut the corn off cob. In a bowl, add frisee, chopped lobster meat, green onions & corn. Dress the salad in lemon juice and white Truffle oil. Season with cracked black pepper & rock salt.

Truffle, mustard Aioli

In a bowl, add one egg, one egg yolk, mustard, two teaspoons of lemon juice, garlic, truffle gatherer's and oil. Pulse inside a 32 oz deli container to make the best emulsion. (This should be the consistency of mayonnaise.)

Cook wagyu dog on flat top grill for about 10 minutes. Be sure to get some nice color on the meat. When the wagyu dog is ready, put it inside a toasted bun.