Wahl Barber Academy opens doors in Park Ridge to educate next generation of barbers

In what's being described as a big day for the barber industry in Chicago, the Wahl Barber Academy held its grand opening Friday in Park Ridge.

It was all made possible with the help of Lance Wahl, whose great-grandfather was the inventor of the electric hair clipper.

"It's been over a hundred years since our great-grandfather invented the electric hair clipper. We've gone through a lot in a hundred years, but we've always been devoted to education, advanced education for professionals, and now we get to take the step to actually help the education for the students," Wahl said.

With over 6,100-square feet of educational space, the Wahl Barber Academy hopes to teach the next generation of barbers and boost the local Chicago economy.

Wahl believes this first-of-its-kind school will cement Chicago's standing as a hub in the global barber community as it continues to expand.