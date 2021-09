More than one year after looting destroyed a Chicago Walgreens, it is finally back open.

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting was held at the Auburn Gresham store on West 79th Street.

The Walgreens was left in ruins after the civil unrest in May of 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

Alderman David Moore and Father Michael Pfleger were among those on hand for the event.

