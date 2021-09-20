Walmart worker resigns over store loudspeakers: ‘F–k this job’

article

A Walmart worker quit in a profanity-laced tirade over the Louisiana store’s loudspeakers.

Beth McGrath’s posted the video of her resignation on Facebook.

"Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth from electronics," Beth McGrath said over the store’s PA system. "I’ve been working at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone here is overworked and underpaid."

In a Facebook video she posted of the stunt, McGrath said, "The attendance policy is bulls–t. We’re treated from management and customers poorly every day. Whenever we have a problem with it, we’re told that we’re replaceable."

"I’m tired of the constant gaslighting," McGrath went on to say. "This company treats their elderly associates like s–t. To Jarred, our store manager, you’re a pervert. Greta and Kathy, shame on y'all for treating our associates the way you do. I hope you don’t speak to your families the way you speak to us."

She ended the 1:11 video with "F–k management and f–k this job. I quit."

She posted the video on Facebook with the comment, "On to better things."

Thousands of people have responded to her post. McGrath posted a follow-up video thanking everyone who had commented, liked, and shared the post.



"I never intended for the video to blow up the way it did," she said in a new post. "It’s been an emotional roller coaster for me and I’m just at a loss for words."

"I didn’t record the video for clout. I recorded the video for my fellow coworkers, to let them know that I do love them and I do want what’s best for them. I wanted to be their voice, I wanted to be my voice."

Her original video is below. (Warning: graphic language) APP USERS CLICK HERE