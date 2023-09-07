Walt Disney Archives to exhibit rare Disney treasures in Chicago

Disney enthusiasts should get ready for a magical experience in Chicago.

The Walt Disney Archives will be opening an exhibition at the Exhibition Hub Art Center on November 18, a date that holds special significance as it marks the birthdays of both Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The exhibition promises to delight visitors with 10 immersive galleries featuring a collection of rare works of art, costumes, and props from the world of Disney.

Interestingly, Walt Disney himself was born in Chicago, adding an extra layer of significance to this upcoming event.

Tickets for this enchanting exhibit are set to go on sale in September.