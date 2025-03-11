Wanda Sykes to perform at Hard Rock Casino in Indiana

The Brief Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes will perform at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. The show is reserved seating and for ages 21+.



Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes is bringing her stand-up tour to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets go on sale Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m.

The backstory:

Sykes, a veteran stand-up comedian, actress, and writer, has been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry for more than two decades.

Named one of Entertainment Weekly’s "25 Funniest People in America," she has starred in hit shows like Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Upshaws.

Her latest Netflix special, I’m an Entertainer, earned three Emmy nominations in 2023.

Ticket & Venue Details:

Tickets start at $52.50 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The show has reserved seating and is open to guests 21 and older.

The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary, IN, near I-80/94 Burr Street Interchange.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or call 219-228-2383.