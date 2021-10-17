Warm and sunny weather in Chicago area Monday and Tuesday, but a cold front is looming on Wednesday

The weather will be warm and beautiful on Monday and Tuesday in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service said the workweek will start out with temperatures above normal and plenty of sun.

But a cold front that comes in on Wednesday could bring scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

Cooler conditions and a few showers are possible on Thursday.

Sunday morning was the coldest so far this fall, with Rochelle getting down to 32°; Aurora and Sugar Grove at 33°; and the Rockford Airport a cold 36°.

Here are the forecasted highs and lows for Chicago over the next week:

Monday: High 62°, Low 52°

Tuesday: High 71°, Low 54°

Wednesday: High 69°, Low 55°

Thursday: High 59°, Low 45°

Friday: High 54°, Low 44°

Saturday: High 55°, Low 47°

Sunday: High 57°, Low 51°

