Warmer temps, more snow expected Sunday

After a deep chill of nearly three weeks, the Chicago area is expected to experience warmer temperatures Sunday – along with another round of snow.

Sunday’s high is forecast near 34 degrees, the first time Chicago temps have been above freezing since Feb. 4, the National Weather Service said.

But snow will start to develop in the afternoon with a brief period of heavy snowfall between 3 and 8 p.m., the weather service said.

Chicago could see 2 to 3 inches of wet, heavy snow, causing hazardous travel conditions for motorists, the weather service said. Areas around Rockford and DeKalb could get up to 4 inches, while areas in the south suburbs could see less than 3.

Much of the snow is expected to taper off by late evening and end after midnight for most, the weather service said.

The good news is temperatures should climb after the snowy system moves through the area.

Monday’s high is expected to be near 36 degrees, while Tuesday and Wednesday could see temperatures closer to 40, the weather service said.