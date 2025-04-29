Warmest night of the year? Chicago hits 77 degrees at 1 a.m. — in spring

The Brief Chicago recorded its first 80-degree day of the year Monday. Temperatures stayed in the 70s overnight, reaching 77 degrees at 1 a.m. While a record for warmest low in April won't be broken, the night was still unusually mild.



Chicago’s first summer-like day of 2025 didn’t end when the sun went down.

After the city hit 80 degrees at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, the warm air lingered well into the night. In a rare late-April occurrence, temperatures remained in the 70s across the region overnight.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, O’Hare recorded a temperature of 77 degrees, which will officially go down as the day’s high now that a cold front is moving through the area and temperatures are starting to drop.

What we know:

While the city came close to tying a weather record, it won’t quite make the books. The warmest low temperature for any calendar day in April is 69 degrees — a mark that’s been reached four different times. That record will remain intact since forecasters say temperatures will dip below that before midnight.

Still, meteorologists say it’s rare for overnight readings to stay that high in April. For comparison, the normal overnight low for the end of the month is 45 degrees — about 30 degrees cooler than what Chicagoans experienced early Tuesday morning.

What's next:

The brief burst of summerlike warmth is already coming to an end. A cold front moving into the region is expected to bring temperatures back down closer to seasonal norms.