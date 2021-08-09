Warning: Armed robberies reported on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed robberies.

In two incidents, offenders pulled up on victims in two separate vehicles, got out, displayed handguns and robbed the victims of their personal belongings. The offenders then fled the scene, police said.

One robbery occurred in the 2100 block of North Ashland on August 8 at 5:25 a.m. in Bucktown.

The second robbery occurred five minutes later in the 1800 block of West Webster, also in Bucktown.

One of the offenders was described as a Black man between 15 and 20-years-old, standing almost 6-foot and weighing between 130 to 160 pounds, with black hair.

The second offender was a Black man between 35 and 40-years-old, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 145 to 165 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-746-7394.