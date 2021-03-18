Warning for parents after child killed from incident involving Peloton treadmill

In 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that 2,000 treadmill-related injuries happened to children under eight.

And now, a child has died in connection to one.

As more people create gyms at home during the pandemic, there is now a warning for parents after a child was killed from an incident involving a Peloton treadmill.

"We can only surmise that someone got caught in that rotating track," said John Allen of Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

It is unknown exactly what happened.

However, the CEO of the company sent out an email to customers, saying in part:

Advertisement

"I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death. While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"They are looking into their hazard analysis," said Allen.

Last month, a three-year-old boy suffered a significant brain injury. A report was filed with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Just this Wednesday, the company was told the child would make a full recovery.

The $4,000+ machine was designed and tested by people over 16 and weighing more than 105 pounds.

The company also warns owners to store the safety key, which stops the treadmill from operating.

"You have pinch points, heavy weights, and even bright colors that attract children. A locked room may be the best bet," said Allen.

Peloton says they are looking to reinforce ways to warn about critical safety precautions.