Warning: Palos Park police caution against deadly Jack-o-Lantern mushrooms

They're orange, glow at night and can be deadly if they are eaten.

The Palos Park Police Department is warning people to stay away from so-called ‘Jack-o-Lantern mushrooms.'

The fungus has been more prevalent across Chicagoland this year.

The mushrooms are usually spotted growing on tree roots.

"You shouldn't eat anything that's in question because the results could be catastrophic, you could be killed from them, some of them. Some of the chanterelles look somewhat similar or superficially similar. These Jack-o-Lanterns tend to be more orange, a lot of times they grow in clumps," said Matthew Nelsen, Field Museum research scientist.

If a child or pet eats one of these mushrooms, you are advised to call 911 or poison control.