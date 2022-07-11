Warren Township man charged with child porn possession

article

A Warren Township man is facing multiple child porn possession charges after police searched his home Thursday.

Lake County Sheriff's detectives searched a residence Thursday in the 16000 block of West Jonathan Lane after a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force revealed child pornography was being downloaded onto a digital media device at the home, officials said.

Detectives seized digital media devices belonging to 26-year-old Anthony V. Cloe. A forensic examination of the devices discovered several videos of children under the age of 13 engaged in sexual acts with adults, officials said.

Cloe was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Cloe was placed in Lake County Jail but released on Friday after posting the required 10 percent of his $250,000 bond.

His next court date is July 28.