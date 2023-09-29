Man arrested after allegedly bringing gun, hatchet to former Warrenville workplace

A man was taken into custody after allegedly showing up to his former place of work with a gun and hatchet on Friday.

Around 11:46 a.m., Warrenville police responded to 4580 Weaver Parkway for a reported disturbance at the location's business.

When officers arrived at the scene, the male subject had already fled the area. Police say the man is a former employee of the business who claimed he was owed money.

Warrenville police and SWAT searched the building and found no existing threat. All employees were evacuated safely and nobody was injured, police said.

The male subject was later located and arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Warrenville police at 630-393-2131.