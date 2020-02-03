Waseca police officer shot in head now out of ICU, family says

article

The Waseca, Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head last month is now out of intensive care.

The family of Officer Arik Matson posted to his CaringBridge page Friday, writing that doctors gave them the go ahead to move him out of the ICU and into a longer-term acute care facility.

Matson was shot on Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard.

Tyler Janovsky, 37, is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder, in connection with the shooting. He will make his next court appearance on Tuesday.