Washington, D.C. police close down streets and bridges to limit crowds visiting cherry blossoms

As the signature cherry blossom trees go through peak bloom in the nation's capital, officials here are resorting to mass street closures to keep large crowds away.

Public officials are in the bizarre position of publicly pleading for low turnout and one prominent local chef has launched the #StayHomeCherryBlossomsChallenge to make low visitation numbers into some sort of community goal.

Police closed down streets, bridges and traffic circles Sunday morning to limit the traditional crowds who pack the area around the Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin.

The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on Friday and should stay that way for about 10 days.

