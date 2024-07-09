Expand / Collapse search

Washington Park shooting leaves 24-year-old critically wounded

By Will Hager
Published  July 9, 2024 6:33am CDT
Washington Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

A family member drove the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There was no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.