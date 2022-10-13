Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police.

He was shot once in the groin and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.