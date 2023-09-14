Washington Park shooting: Man wounded while riding in vehicle

A man was shot while driving Thursday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police found the 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and leg inside a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

No further information was made immediately available.