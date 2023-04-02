Waste management trucks destroyed by blaze in Elk Grove

A fire at Groot Industries in Elk Grove left four waste management trucks in ruins Sunday morning.

Elk Grove Village Fire Department responded to the business located at 2500 Landmeier Road around 8:20 after multiple reports of a fire.

One call was from an off-duty firefighter reporting three waste hauler trucks on fire, with flames spreading to a fourth truck.

Additional fire units were requested on scene as the fire was spreading rapidly. The fire was put out leaving three trucks destroyed and a fourth heavily damaged.

There were no injuries reported. Approximately 30 firefighters and six police officers were on the scene of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Elk Grove Village Fire Marshal and Groot employees.