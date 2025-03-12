Fiery Jeep crash shuts down ramp on Chicago's South Side

A Jeep crashed and went up in flames Wednesday afternoon after falling from a ramp on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Fiery Crash on Chicago's South Side

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on the ramp from 95th Street to Interstate 94 in Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A Jeep crashed and went up in flames Wednesday afternoon after falling from a ramp on Chicago’s South Side, police said. (FOX 32 )

The Jeep struck a concrete barrier, fell to the roadway below, and became engulfed in flames, state police said.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to I-94 south, and the ramp is closed for the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash and injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers can expect delays in the area as crews work the scene.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.