Watch: Congressman’s son makes silly faces as dad speaks on House floor

The son of U.S. Representative John Rose stole the spotlight Monday after making funny faces at cameras during his father’s remarks on the House floor.

The six-year-old was spotted smiling and making faces at the cameras in the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. on June 3, as his father, a Republican from Tennessee, spoke out against former president Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions.

Video captured by CSPAN shows Rose’s eldest son, Guy, smiling and sticking his tongue out toward the camera as he sits behind his father.

In the video, he also makes various shapes with his hands and plays with a green squeeze toy, which he waves at the camera.

Rep. John Rose's 6-year-old son went viral for making faces while his dad spoke out against former president Donald Trump’s felony convictions. (Credit: CSPAN via Storyful)

Rose addressed the House floor to denounce what he described as the "terrible precedents" set by the so-called "hush money" trial, arguing that the proceedings were politically motivated and equated to a "weaponization of our justice system."

Last week, a jury found Trump guilty Thursday on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial – becoming the first president in history to be convicted of a crime.

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, and faces penalties ranging from a fine or probation to prison time. The conviction doesn’t bar Trump from continuing his campaign or becoming president.

The congressman later commented on his son’s antics on X, writing, "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.