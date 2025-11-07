Video shows stolen ambulance crash during police pursuit on Chicago’s West Side

A stolen ambulance crashed into another vehicle during a police pursuit Friday on Chicago’s West Side, leading to a man’s arrest, according to SkyFOX video.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and Cicero Avenue. Details of the pursuit remain limited.

Loretto Hospital confirmed one of its ambulances was stolen Friday afternoon.

"We are aware of the stolen ambulance incident that occurred at Loretto Hospital this afternoon. The matter is under active investigation in coordination with law enforcement," the hospital said in a statement.

Several Chicago police officers were reportedly injured during the pursuit after the ambulance struck multiple squad cars. The chase ended when the ambulance collided with a police cruiser and rear-ended another vehicle.

Dozens of officers surrounded the suspect following the crash and took him into custody.

COPA investigating:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident and described it as an officer-involved shooting.

What's next:

It's unknown whether any civilians or responding officers were injured. The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with more information is urged to call COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.