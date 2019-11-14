Water boil order issued in Highland Park

article

A boil order was issued Thursday for commercial properties in north suburban Highland Park after a water main break.

According to a statement from the city of Highland Park, the boil order was issued for the following addresses:

1393 Half Day Road;

2744 Skokie Valley Road;

2748 Skokie Valley Road;

2750-2760 Skokie Valley Road;

2772-2782 Skokie Valley Road;

2860 Skokie Valley Road;

2868 Skokie Valley Road;

2870 Skokie Valley Road;

2900 Skokie Valley Road; and

2930 Skokie Valley Road.

The order is expected to be lifted Friday, and no residential properties are affected, officials said.

While the order is in effect, residents should use bottled water for drinking, cooking and washing fruits and vegetables, officials said. Tap water may be used for bathing, showering and regular cleaning.

Non-boiled tap water may be used in dishwashing machines, officials said. If washing dishes by hand, residents should submerge clean dishes into a container of water with a tablespoon of bleach for at least one minute.

Tap water is safe to consume at all other addresses not included in the list, as they are serviced by a different water main, officials said.