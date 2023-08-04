Robbins residents experiencing water disruptions --- again

Residents in the village of Robbins are once again turning on the taps and finding nothing coming out after yet another water interruption.

Home to 4,600 residents, the south suburban community has seen dozens of water main breaks over the past two years.

Mayor Darren Bryant says the aging infrastructure is in desperate need of a multi-million dollar upgrade.

The mayor is now making another plea to Gov. Pritzker for help.

Two years ago, the environmental protection agency hit Robbins with more than two dozen violations, citing several areas of concern within the water system.

Mayor Bryant says the village is well aware of the problems.