The Wauconda Farmers Market will open for the season Thursday.

The market will be held on Main Street between Mill and Bangs streets and will also be accompanied by sidewalk sales from Main Street merchants.

The market will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Sept. 30.

For more information, visit the farmers market Facebook page.

