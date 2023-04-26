Police in Chicago's north suburbs are investigating after an elderly man was found dead in a pool of blood on Wednesday.

Around 1:23 p.m., Wauconda police responded to a home in the 300 block of Stillwater Court for a report of an unconscious and bloody man lying on the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found the 72-year-old man on the floor of the home in a pool of blood. The man was not breathing and had sustained apparent stab wounds to his body.

Police say the man was deceased at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The man's live-in significant other called 911 to report the incident, police said. She is fully cooperating with officers.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Police believe there is no threat to the public.