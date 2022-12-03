Wauconda police say man opened fire at car with 17-year-old ex-girlfriend inside

article

Wauconda police said that a man opened fire at a car carrying his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Police said shots were fired at 7:16 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of Brown Street. The two 17-year-old girls in the car were not injured.

Police said they went to the ex-boyfriend's home and arrested brothers Raul Gonzalez, 18, and Martin Gonzalez, 20. Police said they also found a loaded gun.

Raul Gonzalez is charged with driving while license is revoked and attempting to obstruct justice. Martin Gonzalez is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.