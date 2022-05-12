Waukegan crash: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on vehicle collision
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A person was killed, and three others were injured in a head-on crash in Lake County Thursday morning.
At about 5:15 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Green Bay Road and John Manville Avenue in unincorporated Waukegan for a traffic crash with injuries.
When deputies arrived, they located two vehicles with extensive damage.
According to authorities, preliminary information shows that a Ford F150 Pickup, driven by a 43-year-old Streamwood man, was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road.
The driver of the Ford crossed the double-yellow median markings in the center of the road, and drove into the northbound lanes of traffic, authorities said.
The Ford struck a Toyota Camry head-on, which was driven by a 58-year-old Waukegan woman.
A front-seat passenger in the Toyota was killed in the crash.
The driver of the Toyota and a third occupant of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.