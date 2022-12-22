Waukegan crime: Suspects carjacked four victims at gunpoint within 24 hours

Police are investigating four armed carjackings that occurred within 24 hours in Waukegan.

At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a victim was retrieving an item from their parked vehicle in the 2500 block of Village Park Drive when two suspects wearing masks and dressed in black approached the victim on foot.

The suspects demanded the keys to the vehicle, and one suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, police said.

The suspects took the keys and fled with the victim's vehicle.

According to police, the suspects appeared to have been dropped off by another vehicle driving through the parking lot.

At about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a victim was sitting in their parked vehicle in the 900 block of South Lewis Avenue when two suspects approached on foot. One was wearing a mask.

The suspects demanded the victim's keys.

One suspect pointed a gun at the victim, and pulled the victim out of the car, police said.

The suspects then fled in the victim's vehicle.

Police say the suspects appeared to have been dropped off by another vehicle in the parking lot.

At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a victim was exiting their parked vehicle in the 900 block of North Lewis Avenue when two suspects, both armed with handguns, approached the victim.

The suspects forcefully took the victim's purse and fled with the victim's vehicle.

According to police, the suspects appeared to have been dropped off by another vehicle in the parking lot.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, a victim was sitting in their parked vehicle in the 2500 block of Washington Street when a suspect armed with a handgun approached on foot.

The suspect told the victim to exit the vehicle, and the suspect fled in the victim's vehicle, police said.

The suspect appeared to have been dropped off by another vehicle in the parking lot.

In all four incidents, the victims described the suspects as being men in their late teens or early 20s.

They were both masked and unmasked.

No suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department's Tip Line at (847) 360-9001.