Waukegan elementary school mourns death of 'committed and dedicated' teacher

A beloved suburban teacher is dead at age 25, apparently from complications of Covid-19.

The schoolteacher will be laid to rest on Wednesday. In the meantime, counseling services are available to her students and colleagues following her unexpected death.

According to her obituary, Kaitlin Schaumberger died on Friday from complications of Covid and pneumonia.

No other details were provided, but loved ones say she was "an absolute ray of sunshine."

The 25-year-old was a second-grade teacher at Oakdale Elementary School in Waukegan where she has taught since last August.

In a letter to families, Oakdale Principal Catalina Quinones-Nelson said in part:

"Ms. Schaumberger was a committed and dedicated teacher who shared the love of teaching and learning. She provided our students with encouragement and support each and every day. She went above and beyond and we will truly miss her."

Before giving back to her own students, Schaumberger attended Deerfield High School and studied at the University of Vermont.