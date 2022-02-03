Waukegan fire: Over 100 firefighters work overnight to extinguish fire at boat storage facility

Over 100 firefighters worked overnight Wednesday to extinguish a fire at a boat storage facility in Waukegan.

About 8 p.m., firefighters responded to an automatic alarm that was set off and found flames inside a boat storage facility, 3 E. Madison St., the Waukegan Fire Department said.

Battalion Chief Mark Pietraszak upgraded the fire to a fourth alarm due the freezing temperatures and difficulties navigating through the facility, which stored about 70 large boats, fire officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Fire crews were able to put out the fire about 2:30 a.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

"The crews did an exceptional job in very extreme conditions. The nature of the boat storage is difficult to navigate in smoke and fire conditions. The multiple alarms allowed Command to rotate crews to keep them safe during a difficult fire," fire marshal Todd Zupec said.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.