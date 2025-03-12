Expand / Collapse search

Waukegan man arrested after high-speed chase, found with pot and stolen credit cards: sheriff

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 12, 2025 8:57am CDT
Lake County
The Brief

    • A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing a traffic stop in Lake County.
    • Deputies, with assistance from a police K9 and drone, found him hiding in a tree line.
    • The suspect allegedly had marijuana and credit cards belonging to other people.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A high-speed chase in Lake County ended in an arrest Tuesday night after a driver fled from a traffic stop and was later found hiding in a wooded area with weed and stolen credit cards, authorities said.

What we know:

Around 9 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a red Chevrolet sedan for speeding on Route 41 near Wadsworth Road.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Shelmar K. Mays, Jr., initially pulled into a gas station before speeding away northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 41.

Deputies later found the abandoned car near Kelly Road and Mill Creek Road. A 911 caller then reported seeing two people running across the tollway.

With the help of a Gurnee Police K9 and a Libertyville Police drone, officers located Mays and a 22-year-old woman hiding in a tree line.

Mays was allegedly in possession of multiple baggies of marijuana and numerous credit cards belonging to other people. His vehicle was seized, and deputies are hoping to obtain a search warrant for further investigation.

Shelmar K. Mays, Jr.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about how Mays obtained the credit cards.

The identity of the 22-year-old passenger is unknown, and her potential involvement remains under investigation.

What's next:

Mays, of Waukegan, faces the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver
  • Obstructing Justice
  • Driving While License Revoked
  • Fleeing to Elude
  • Reckless Driving
  • Numerous Traffic Violations

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

