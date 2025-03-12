Waukegan man arrested after high-speed chase, found with pot and stolen credit cards: sheriff
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A high-speed chase in Lake County ended in an arrest Tuesday night after a driver fled from a traffic stop and was later found hiding in a wooded area with weed and stolen credit cards, authorities said.
What we know:
Around 9 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a red Chevrolet sedan for speeding on Route 41 near Wadsworth Road.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Shelmar K. Mays, Jr., initially pulled into a gas station before speeding away northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 41.
Deputies later found the abandoned car near Kelly Road and Mill Creek Road. A 911 caller then reported seeing two people running across the tollway.
With the help of a Gurnee Police K9 and a Libertyville Police drone, officers located Mays and a 22-year-old woman hiding in a tree line.
Mays was allegedly in possession of multiple baggies of marijuana and numerous credit cards belonging to other people. His vehicle was seized, and deputies are hoping to obtain a search warrant for further investigation.
Shelmar K. Mays, Jr.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about how Mays obtained the credit cards.
The identity of the 22-year-old passenger is unknown, and her potential involvement remains under investigation.
What's next:
Mays, of Waukegan, faces the following charges:
- Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver
- Obstructing Justice
- Driving While License Revoked
- Fleeing to Elude
- Reckless Driving
- Numerous Traffic Violations
He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.