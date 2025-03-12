Waukegan man arrested after high-speed chase, found with pot and stolen credit cards: sheriff

The Brief A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing a traffic stop in Lake County. Deputies, with assistance from a police K9 and drone, found him hiding in a tree line. The suspect allegedly had marijuana and credit cards belonging to other people.



A high-speed chase in Lake County ended in an arrest Tuesday night after a driver fled from a traffic stop and was later found hiding in a wooded area with weed and stolen credit cards, authorities said.

What we know:

Around 9 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a red Chevrolet sedan for speeding on Route 41 near Wadsworth Road.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Shelmar K. Mays, Jr., initially pulled into a gas station before speeding away northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 41.

Deputies later found the abandoned car near Kelly Road and Mill Creek Road. A 911 caller then reported seeing two people running across the tollway.

With the help of a Gurnee Police K9 and a Libertyville Police drone, officers located Mays and a 22-year-old woman hiding in a tree line.

Mays was allegedly in possession of multiple baggies of marijuana and numerous credit cards belonging to other people. His vehicle was seized, and deputies are hoping to obtain a search warrant for further investigation.

Shelmar K. Mays, Jr.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about how Mays obtained the credit cards.

The identity of the 22-year-old passenger is unknown, and her potential involvement remains under investigation.

What's next:

Mays, of Waukegan, faces the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

Obstructing Justice

Driving While License Revoked

Fleeing to Elude

Reckless Driving

Numerous Traffic Violations

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.