Waukegan man charged with driving into family, killing man after argument at soccer match: police

article

A Waukegan man was arrested Friday for allegedly plowing his SUV into a family of four and killing a man after an argument at a soccer game in the northern suburb.

Prisciliano Carranza, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and held on $5 million bond Saturday, Waukegan police said.

Carranza got into an argument with the family about 11:40 p.m. at the Lake County Sports Center parking lot, where a soccer game was just finishing up, police said. When the confrontation escalated, Carranza allegedly got into his SUV and drove directly into the family.

A man in his 40s and two teenage boys were taken to an area hospital, while a 10-year-old girl, who was also hit, was not transported, police said. A fifth man, in his 20s, who is not related to the family, was also struck by the SUV and taken to the hospital.

The man in his 40s succumbed to his injuries, police said. The rest of the victims are expected to survive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A patrol officer later conducted a traffic stop on a black GMC SUV with three occupants and front-end damage, police said. Carranza was identified as the alleged driver in the parking lot incident and taken into custody.

Advertisement

Carranza is due back in court Oct. 29.